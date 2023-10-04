Consumer Sector Update for 10/04/2023: HELE, CALM, CROX

Consumer stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.6%.

In company news, Helen of Troy (HELE) shares slumped past 8% after it posted lower fiscal Q2 adjusted diluted earnings and net sales.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) tumbled over 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.02 per share, down from $2.57 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57 per share.

Crocs (CROX) shares were down 0.7% after OTR Global downgraded the company to mixed from positive.

