Consumer Sector Update for 10/04/2022: TUP,TGT,AERC,MKUL,POSH,RIVN

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 3.1%.

In company news, Tupperware Brands (TUP) was nearly 12% higher late in Tuesday trading after the kitchenware company said it will start selling its products at Target (TGT) stores and on the retailer's website, embracing an omnichannel sales approach after relying on its consumer-to-consumer model for more than 75 years.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) rose over 13% after the electric pickup truck manufacturer late Monday said it produced 7,363 vehicles at its plant in Normal, Illinois, and delivered 6,584 vehicles during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, matching internal expectations and keeping the company on track to meet its production goal this year of making 25,000 vehicles.

Poshmark (POSH) also gained more than 13% after the fashion e-commerce company agreed to a $1.2 billion buyout proposal from South Korean internet company Naver, which is offering to pay $17.90 in cash for each Poshmark share, representing a 15% premium over Monday's closing price.

AeroClean Technologies (AERC) rallied Tuesday, climbing 68%, after the air purifier company announced an all-stock merger with privately held Molekule, with AeroClean investors owning 50.5% of the combined companies, which will change its name to Molekule and begin trading under the MKUL ticker symbol once the deal closes.

