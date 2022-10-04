Markets
POSH

Consumer Sector Update for 10/04/2022: POSH, EVRI, THS, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up nearly 2% recently.

Poshmark (POSH) was rallying past 13% following the announcement that South Korean internet company Naver agreed to acquire Poshmark in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Everi Holdings (EVRI) said it has agreed to buy certain strategic assets of Venuetize. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Everi Holdings was down neaerly 3% recently.

Treehouse Foods (THS) said it has completed the sale of a significant portion of its Meal Preparation business to Investindustrial for $950 million. Treehouse Foods was declining 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

POSHEVRITHSXLPXLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular