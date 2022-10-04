Consumer Sector Update for 10/04/2022: POSH, EVRI, THS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up nearly 2% recently.

Poshmark (POSH) was rallying past 13% following the announcement that South Korean internet company Naver agreed to acquire Poshmark in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Everi Holdings (EVRI) said it has agreed to buy certain strategic assets of Venuetize. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Everi Holdings was down neaerly 3% recently.

Treehouse Foods (THS) said it has completed the sale of a significant portion of its Meal Preparation business to Investindustrial for $950 million. Treehouse Foods was declining 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

