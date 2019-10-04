Consumer Sector Update for 10/04/2019: VAC,BTI,ASNA,FUV

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +1.45%

MCD +0.65%

DIS +1.47%

CVS +1.51%

KO +1.22%

Consumer stocks still were mostly higher late Friday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 rising nearly 1.4% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were posting a more than 0.8% gain.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) was fractionally higher heading into Friday's close after the time-share company in a new investor presentation forecast FY19 revenue in a range of $3.25 billion to $3.3 billion and rising to between $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion in revenue next year. Analysts, on average, respectively, are looking for $4.41 billion $4.72 billion in revenue for FY19 and FY20, if comparable.

In other sector news:

(+) Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) rose 1.5% Friday afternoon, turning around an earlier slide that followed the company late Thursday reporting an adjusted net loss of $0.13 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Aug. 3, expanding on a $0.01 per share loss during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

(-) British American Tobacco (BTI) fell fractionally after the Federal Trade Commission said it has opened an inquiry into six e-cigarette companies, including BTI's RJ Reynolds Vapor indirect subsidiary, asking for their "sales, advertising and promotional practices" between 2015 to 2018. The companies have until Jan. 2 to turn over the data, according to reports.

(-) Arcimoto (FUV) tumbled 17% on Friday after the maker of three-wheel electric vehicles priced a private placement of over 1.04 million of its common shares at $2.25 apiece, representing a 20.2% discount to its most recent closing price. Investors also received a warrant to buy an additional share at $2.83 for each share they purchased in the offering.

