Consumer Sector Update for 10/04/2019: ASNA, COST, MO, BTI, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.01%

MCD: +0.89%

DIS: +0.41%

CVS: +0.16%

KO: +0.22%

Top consumer stocks were rallying in pre-bell Friday trade.

Early movers include:

(-) Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), which was over 6% lower as it reported a wider adjusted loss but stronger-than-estimated sales for its most recent fiscal quarter. Adjusted loss from continuing operations expanded to $0.13 for the period ended Aug. 3, from a loss of $0.01 per share for the year-ago period. No analyst estimate was available for comparison.

In other sector news:

(-) Costco (COST) was slightly lower after it reported adjusted earnings that topped but revenue that missed Wall Street expectations for its most recent fiscal quarter. EPS increased to $2.47 for the 16 weeks ended Sept. 1, from $2.36 a year ago. Excluding $0.22 per share pre-tax reserve to SG&A, EPS was $2.69, above the $2.55 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is asking for additional information from six e-cigarette makers on their sales and advertising strategies as the regulator's investigation, aimed at aiding lawmakers, progresses. The FTC sent the orders to six vape makers, including Altria's (MO) Nu Mark and British American Tobacco's (BTI) indirect subsidiary R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, for annual sales data and information on product flavors, among others, for the periods 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Altria and British American Tobacco were lower in recent trading.

