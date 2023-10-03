News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/03/2023: MKC, MNSO, TPB, XLP, XLY

October 03, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.8% lower.

McCormick (MKC) fell by more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, down from $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) said it opened its first UK "Blind Box" store in London last Friday. MINISO was down more than 1% pre-bell.

Turning Point Brands (TPB) was down over 1% after filing a registration statement for an offering of up to $500 million worth of securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

