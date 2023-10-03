News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/03/2023: DNUT, NFLX, MKC

October 03, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose 3.5% from a year earlier in the week ended Sept. 30 after a 3.8% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) said it's exploring strategic alternatives for Insomnia Cookies, including a potential cash sale, as part of efforts to focus on its core business of donut distribution. Krispy Kreme shares rose 1.6%.

Netflix (NFLX) plans to increase the price of its ad-free service after the ongoing Hollywood actors' strike ends, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The streaming giant's shares fell 1.2%.

McCormick (MKC) tumbled 8.7% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, down from $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

