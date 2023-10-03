Consumer Sector Update for 10/03/2023: ABNB, DNUT, NFLX, MKC

Consumer stocks were declining late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 2.6%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose 3.5% from a year earlier in the week ended Sept. 30 after a 3.8% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Airbnb (ABNB) shares fell past 7%. KeyBanc Capital Markets cut the company to sector weight from overweight, saying its margins have reached a near-term peak and revenue growth may decelerate.

McCormick's (MKC) fell over 8% after the company reported mixed fiscal Q3 results, with sales falling short of market expectations.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) said it is exploring strategic alternatives for Insomnia Cookies, including a potential cash sale, as part of efforts to focus on its core business of donut distribution. Krispy Kreme shares rose 0.5%.

Netflix (NFLX) plans to increase the price of its ad-free service after the ongoing Hollywood actors' strike ends, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The streaming giant's shares fell almost 1%.

