Consumer Sector Update for 10/03/2022: TSLA, FXLV, DIS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.91% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.07% recently.

Tesla (TSLA) said it produced 365,923 vehicles in Q3, up from 237,823 vehicles a year earlier. Tesla was down more than 4% recently.

F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) was almost 1% higher after saying it received an unsolicited, preliminary proposal from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management for the acquisition of outstanding F45 Training shares that it does not already own for $4 in cash per share.

Walt Disney (DIS) said Carolyn Everson has been appointed to its board of directors, effective Nov. 21. Walt Disney was climbing past 1% recently.

