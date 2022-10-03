Consumer Sector Update for 10/03/2022: LUCY, ABB, TSLA

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.4% although the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising just 0.1%.

In company news, Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) rallied Monday, climbing 21%, after announcing a multi-year global license to the Nautica brand for smart eyewear expected to launch during the upcoming holiday season.

ABB (ABB) declined 4.3% after Monday completing the spinoff of its Accelleron Industries turbocharging technology subsidiary, which will trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich using the ACLN ticker symbol.

Tesla (TSLA) fell 8.2% after the electric-vehicle company said it delivered 343,830 vehicles during the just-completed Q3, up from 241,300 vehicles during the year-ago period but still lagging Wall Street expectations for 364,660 deliveries as the company launched a new regionally based delivery system. Overall, Tesla produced 365,923 units during Q3, it said.

