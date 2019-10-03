Consumer Sector Update for 10/03/2019: MEET,GO,PEP,WBA

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.24%

MCD +1.48%

DIS -0.73%

CVS -0.64%

KO +1.33%

Consumer stocks narrowed their prior gap, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 easing to a nearly 0.8% advance this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were posting a more than 0.2% gain in late trade.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) MeetMe (MEET) rallied Thursday, rising over 28%, after the social entertainment company issued preliminary Q3 financial results exceeding its previous outlook and also said it was expecting strong advertising revenue during the current quarter ending Dec. 31. It now sees Q3 revenue in a range of $52.0 million to $52.3 million, up from its prior forecast projecting between $50.5 million to $51.0 million in quarterly revenue and straddling the Capital IQ consensus expecting $52.10 million in revenue for the July-to-September reporting period.

In other sector news:

(+) PepsiCo (PEP) climbed nearly 3% after the food and beverage company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results, including a sales increase to $17.19 billion, comfortably beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $16.93 billion. Excluding one-time items, core income fell to $1.56 per share from $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the $1.51 per share analyst mean.

(+) Grocery Outlet (GO) turned 3% higher again this afternoon, recouping part of an early 7% advance. The retailer said it was expecting Q3 of $652.5 million, exceeding Wall Street expectations for $633.3 million in sales for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also sees net income for the quarter growing to between $8.9 million to $9.6 million.

(-) Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) declined fractionally on Thursday after Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its price target for the pharmacy retailer by $1 to $50 a share and reiterated its underperform rating.

