Consumer Sector Update for 10/03/2019: GO,PEP,WBA

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.18%

MCD +1.23%

DIS -0.63%

CVS -0.78%

KO +1.68%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just more than 1.0% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 still were ahead almost 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Grocery Outlet (GO) turned narrowly higher this afternoon, giving back most of an early 7% advance. The retailer said it was expecting Q3 of $652.5 million, exceeding Wall Street expectations for $633.3 million in sales for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also sees net income for the quarter growing to between $8.9 million to $9.6 million.

In other sector news:

(+) PepsiCo (PEP) climbed nearly 4% after the food and beverage company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results, including a sales increase to $17.19 billion, comfortably beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $16.93 billion. Excluding one-time items, core income fell to $1.56 per share from $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the $1.51 per share analyst mean.

(-) Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) declined fractionally on Thursday after Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its price target for the pharmacy retailer by $1 to $50 a share and reiterated its underperform rating.

