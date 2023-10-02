News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/02/2023: SPHR, MGM, GM

October 02, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In corporate news, Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) shares jumped 13% after the company opened its arena in Las Vegas on Friday with a performance by rock band U2.

General Motors (GM) is indefinitely laying off 160 workers at Ohio and Indiana plants because of the United Auto Workers' strike at some facilities, Reuters reported Monday, citing the automaker. GM shares declined 2%.

Workers at MGM Resorts' (MGM) MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood at Greektown and MotorCity casinos have voted in favor of authorizing a strike, the unions representing the employees said over the weekend. MGM shares fell 0.1%.

