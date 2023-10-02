Consumer Sector Update for 10/02/2023: AMC, CNK, XPEV, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down almost 1%.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) said concert tour movie "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" will start Nov. 30 across its US theaters, while AMC Entertainment (AMC) said it is set to premiere the film in North American cinemas on Dec. 1. AMC Entertainment was marginally climbing in recent premarket activity.

XPeng (XPEV) was slightly advancing after saying it delivered 15,310 smart electric vehicles in September, up 81% from a year earlier.

Amazon.com (AMZN) said an error in its email system caused confirmation emails to be sent out to customers regarding gift cards they did not buy. Amazon was slightly lower pre-bell.

