Consumer Sector Update for 10/02/2019: TSG, LEN, UNFI, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.03%

MCD: -0.45%

DIS: -0.72%

CVS: -0.56%

KO: -0.38%

Consumer majors were trading lower pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Stars Group (TSG), which was surging more than 33% after the online gambling company said it has agreed to be acquired by the bookmaking firm Flutter Entertainment.

(+) Lennar (LEN) was up more than 2% as it posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal third-quarter early on Wednesday as revenue from home sales surged. The company reported revenue of $5.86 billion in the three months ended Aug. 31, up from $5.67 billion in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. This was ahead of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $5.48 billion. EPS came in at $1.59, up from $1.37 a year ago and ahead of the Street estimate of $1.32 per share.

(-) United Natural Foods (UNFI) was slumping by more than 22% after its adjusted EPS fell to $0.44 in Q4 from $0.76 a year earlier, sharply lower than analysts' estimates of $0.55 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue jumped to $6.41 billion, including the contribution from SUPERVALU, from $2.59 billion a year ago, just below market expectations of $6.42 billion.

