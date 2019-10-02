Consumer Sector Update for 10/02/2019: TOL,CG,FLT,TSG,TSGI.TO,UNFI

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.28%

MCD -1.13%

DIS -0.44%

CVS -1.26%

KO -2.71%

Consumer stocks recovered modestly from their mid-day slump, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling over 1.8% in late trade while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sliding more than 1.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Toll Brothers (TOL) was ending nearly 1% lower on Wednesday after saying its Apartment Living rental subsidiary was partnering with a Carlyle Group (CG) affiliate to develop a 320-unit luxury apartment community in Atlanta. The Osprey will be a 12-story residential tower within a mixed-use community in Atlanta's West Midtown neighborhood.

In other sector news:

(+) The Stars Group (TSG) was rising 30% on Wednesday after the Canadian online gaming company agreed to a $5.42 billion buyout proposal from Irish bookmaker Flutter Entertainment. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.2253 of a Flutter shares for each Stars Group share they now own, valuing the target company at $18.84 per share, based on Flutter's previous closing price on the London Stock Exchange. Stars Group shareholders will own 45.4% of the combined companies.

(-) FleetCor Technologies (FLT) declined 1.5% after the commercial payments processor Wednesday announced its purchase of privately held Travelliance, saying the acquisition of the lodging services company will expand its hotel network internationally. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(-) United Natural Foods (UNFI) dropped as much as 29% after the specialty foods distributor missed Wall Street estimates with its Q4 financial results, including a drop in adjusted net income to $0.44 per share during the three months ended August 3 compared with a $0.76 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the company to earn $0.55 per share, excluding one-time items.

