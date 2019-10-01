Consumer Sector Update for 10/01/2019: MKC, WPP, DEO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.27%

MCD: -1.43%

DIS: +0.33%

CVS: Flat

KO: -0.15%

Leading consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(+) McCormick (MKC) was more than 2% higher as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share, up from $1.28 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $1.29 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) WPP (WPP) was marginally gaining after it named John Rogers as the company's chief financial officer, succeeding Paul Richardson early next year.

(-) Diageo (DEO) was declining as it launched and priced $1.6 billion fixed rate dollar-denominated bonds less than a month after warning the group wasn't "immune from significant changes to global trade policy."

