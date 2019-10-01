Consumer Sector Update for 10/01/2019: ADT, TU, MKC, REED

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling more than 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were declining almost 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) ADT (ADT) rose nearly 2% after the residential and commercial security company Tuesday said it was selling its Canadian operations to Telus Corp (TU) for around $527 million in cash. ADT also declared a one-time special dividend of $0.70 per share, with the $550 million cash distribution conditioned on the sale of its Canadian assets closing.

In other sector news:

(+) McCormick (MKC) climbed nearly 7% after the company reported better-the-expected adjusted Q3 net income and raised its FY19 profit forecast above Street views. Excluding one-time items, the spice company earned $1.46 per share during the three months ended August 31, improving on $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $1.29 per share.

(-) Reed's (REED) tumbled 25% to a 10-year low earlier Tuesday after the craft soft-drink bottler said CEO Val Stalowir has left the company and was replaced by board chairman John Bello on an interim basis. It also said Q3 revenue likely will come in around $8.5 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus of analysts expecting $10.05 million in sales during the three months ended Sept. 30.

