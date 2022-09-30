Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/30/2022: NKE, UNFI, MNSO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.31% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.51%.

Nike (NKE) was shedding over 13% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 diluted earnings of $0.93, down from $1.16 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.92.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was up more than 1% after saying it is reacquiring three store locations it had previously sold and remodeling two existing store locations for its Shoppers banner.

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) said its Chairman, Chief Executive and controlling shareholder Guofu Ye notified the company that he is planning to buy up to $5 million worth of the company's ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares. MINISO was marginally lower in recent market activity.

