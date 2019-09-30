Consumer Sector Update for 09/30/2019: TGNA,THO,NWL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.57%

MCD +0.70%

DIS +0.36%

CVS +1.82%

KO +0.28%

Consumer stocks were mosty higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing about 0.7% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead more than 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Tegna (TGNA) rose 4% after a new regulatory filing Monday showed Standard General increased its ownership stake in the television broadcaster, buying another 1.27 million shares since mid-August and raising its total interest in Tegna to more than 21.1 million shares, or about 9.8% of the company's outstanding stock. In the new Form SC 13D filing, Standard General cited Tegna's August 21 statement confirming buyout interest from Apollo Global Management (APO) for boosting its equity stake, adding it also wants to "actively" discuss strategic alternatives with Tegna.

In other sector news:

(+) Thor Industries (THO) surged over 13% after the recreational vehicles manufacturer earned $1.67 per share during its fiscal Q4 ended July 31, unchanged from the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.39 per share quarterly profit.

(+) Newell Brands (NWL) rose 2.9% after a SunTrust upgrade of the homewares company to buy from hold. The brokerage also raised its price target on Newell shares by $10 to $25 apiece.

