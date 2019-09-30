Consumer Sector Update for 09/30/2019: CALM,THO,TGNA,NWL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.28%

MCD +0.68%

DIS +0.38%

CVS +1.99%

KO +0.08%

Consumer stocks pared some of their prior gains this afternoon, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just over 0.5% while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead almost 0.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) fell over 12% after the egg seller missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q1 net sales and cancelled its Q1 dividend. Net sales declined 29.2% from year-ago levels to $241.2 million during the three months ending August 31, trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $10.1 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Thor Industries (THO) surged nearly 17% after the recreational vehicles manufacturer earned $1.67 per share during its fiscal Q4 ended July 31, unchanged from the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.39 per share quarterly profit.

(+) Tegna (TGNA) rose over 4% after a new regulatory filing Monday showed Standard General increased its ownership stake in the television broadcaster, buying another 1.27 million shares since mid-August and raising its total interest in Tegna to more than 21.1 million shares, or about 9.8% of the company's outstanding stock. In the new Form SC 13D filing, Standard General said it wants to "actively" discuss strategic alternatives with Tegna, citing the company's August 21 statement confirming buyout interest from Apollo Global Management (APO).

(+) Newell Brands (NWL) rose 3% after a SunTrust upgrade of the homewares company to buy from hold. The brokerage also raised its price target on Newell shares by $10 to $25 apiece.

