Consumer Sector Update for 09/30/2019: CAAS, THO, PG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.10%

MCD: Flat

DIS: +0.26%

CVS: Flat

KO: +0.20%

Top consumer stocks were flat to higher in Monday's pre-market trading.

Early movers include:

(+) China Automotive Systems (CAAS), which was surging more than 19% after agreeing to a new supply contract with SAIC Maxus, SAIC Motor's SUV and commercial vehicle subsidiary. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Thor Industries (THO) was slightly higher as it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.67 per diluted share, flat with $1.67 in the same period a year ago. That topped the estimate of $1.39 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) and Nestle, the world's two largest consumer goods companies, have said they are on course to miss their deforestation targets by 2020, according to a Reuters report, risking a showdown with environmentalists who this year have been particularly vocal about global warming. Procter & Gamble was marginally gaining in recent trade.

