Consumer Sector Update for 09/29/2023: NKE, APRN, HMC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 1.5% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was marginally advancing recently.

Nike (NKE) was gaining over 10% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.94 per diluted share, up from $0.93 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.76.

Blue Apron (APRN) was surging past 133% amid a definitive agreement to be acquired by Wonder Group for $13 per share in cash, valuing the meal-kit company at about $103 million.

Honda Motor (HMC) said its first all-electric sports utility vehicle will be available early next year. Honda Motor was slipping past 2% pre-bell.

