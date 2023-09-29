Consumer Sector Update for 09/29/2023: NKE, AMCX, EDR

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In corporate news, Nike (NKE) shares jumped past 6% after the company's fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue increased.

AMC Networks (AMCX) shares climbed 4.8% after the company said Thursday that it has launched an ad-supported version of its AMC+ streaming service priced at $4.99 per month.

Endeavor Group (EDR) and Fenway Sports are considering investing in the PGA Tour, Bloomberg reported. Endeavor shares were down 0.3%.

