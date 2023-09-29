News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 09/29/2023: APRN, NKE, AMCX, EDR

September 29, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In corporate news, Blue Apron (APRN) shares more than doubled after the company said Friday it agreed to be bought by Wonder Group for $13 a share.

Nike (NKE) shares jumped 6.5% after the company's fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue increased.

AMC Networks (AMCX) shares climbed 4.6% after the company said Thursday it launched an ad-supported version of its AMC+ streaming service priced at $4.99 per month.

Endeavor Group (EDR) and Fenway Sports are considering investing in the PGA Tour, Bloomberg reported. Endeavor shares rose 0.6%.

