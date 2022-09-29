Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/29/2022: VEEE,KMX,GNLN

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.8%.

In company news, Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) plunged over 28% after the catamaran boats company priced a $6.9 million public offering of 2.5 million common shares at $2.75 apiece, or 22.5% under Wednesday's closing price.

CarMax (KMX) slumped nearly 24% after the used vehicles retailer reported Q2 net income of $0.79 per share, more than halving its $1.72 per share profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call. Net sales grew 1.9% year-over-year to $8.14 billion, trailing the $8.55 billion analyst mean.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) slid 7.6% after the cannabis accessories company Thursday said it last week sold its headquarters in Florida to an unnamed buyer for $9.95 million.

