Consumer Sector Update for 09/29/2022: NAPA,VEEE,KMX,GNLN

Consumer stocks narrowly pared their earlier slide, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.8% late in Thursday trading and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.7%.

In company news, The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) dropped 7.1% after the winery company projected non-GAAP FY22 net income in a range of $0.62 to $0.64 per share on between $393 million to $401 million in revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted profit of $0.67 per share on $401.2 million in revenue this year.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) slid 7.3% after the cannabis accessories company Thursday said it last week sold its headquarters in Florida to an unnamed buyer for $9.95 million.

CarMax (KMX) slumped nearly 24% after the used vehicles retailer reported Q2 net income of $0.79 per share, more than halving its $1.72 per share profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call. Net sales grew 1.9% year-over-year to $8.14 billion, trailing the $8.55 billion analyst mean.

Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) plunged over 29% after the catamaran boat company priced a $6.9 million public offering of 2.5 million common shares at $2.75 apiece, or 22.5% under Wednesday's closing price.

