Markets
KMX

Consumer Sector Update for 09/29/2022: KMX, IHG, BBBY, XLY, XLP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 1.7% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.7% recently.

CarMax (KMX) was slipping 16% after it reported fiscal Q2 net earnings of $0.79 per diluted share, down from $1.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) said it has reactivated its booking websites and mobile app in addition to other booking channels and revenue-generating systems. Intercontinental Hotels Group was recently down more than 3%.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported a fiscal Q2 diluted loss of $3.22 per share from a profit of $0.04 per share last year. Bed Bath & Beyond was over 1% higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMXIHGBBBYXLYXLP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular