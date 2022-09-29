Consumer Sector Update for 09/29/2022: KMX, IHG, BBBY, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 1.7% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.7% recently.

CarMax (KMX) was slipping 16% after it reported fiscal Q2 net earnings of $0.79 per diluted share, down from $1.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) said it has reactivated its booking websites and mobile app in addition to other booking channels and revenue-generating systems. Intercontinental Hotels Group was recently down more than 3%.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported a fiscal Q2 diluted loss of $3.22 per share from a profit of $0.04 per share last year. Bed Bath & Beyond was over 1% higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.