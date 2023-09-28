Consumer Sector Update for 09/28/2023: LULU, PTON, KMX, GME, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.4% lower recently.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) agreed to become the primary athletic apparel partner to exercise-equipment maker Peloton Interactive (PTON), which will become the exclusive digital fitness content provider for the athletic apparel maker under a new five-year global partnership, the companies said. Peloton Interactive was recently gaining over 10% in value.

CarMax (KMX) was slipping past 11% as it reported fiscal Q2 net earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, down from $0.79 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.78.

GameStop (GME) said its board has named Ryan Cohen as president and chief executive, effective immediately. GameStop was 7% higher in recent premarket activity.

