News & Insights

Markets
KMX

Consumer Sector Update for 09/28/2023: KMX

September 28, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1%.

In company news, CarMax's (KMX) fiscal Q2 revenue declined from last year amid volume pressure tied to affordability challenges. Its shares slumped almost 10%.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) agreed to become the primary athletic apparel partner to exercise-equipment maker Peloton (PTON), which will become the exclusive digital fitness content provider for the athletic apparel maker under a new five-year global partnership, the companies said. Peloton shares rose nearly 6%.

The United Auto Workers union is seeking at least a 30% wage increase from General Motors (GM), Stellantis (STLA), and Ford Motor (F), Bloomberg News reported Thursday. The union had initially sought a 40% raise. GM was up 2.2%, Ford gained 1.3%, and Stellantis rose 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.