Consumer Sector Update for 09/28/2023: KMX

Consumer stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1%.

In company news, CarMax's (KMX) fiscal Q2 revenue declined from last year amid volume pressure tied to affordability challenges. Its shares slumped almost 10%.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) agreed to become the primary athletic apparel partner to exercise-equipment maker Peloton (PTON), which will become the exclusive digital fitness content provider for the athletic apparel maker under a new five-year global partnership, the companies said. Peloton shares rose nearly 6%.

The United Auto Workers union is seeking at least a 30% wage increase from General Motors (GM), Stellantis (STLA), and Ford Motor (F), Bloomberg News reported Thursday. The union had initially sought a 40% raise. GM was up 2.2%, Ford gained 1.3%, and Stellantis rose 2%.

