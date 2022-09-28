Consumer Sector Update for 09/28/2022: VTRU, HEPS, EM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.5% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declined 0.03% recently.

Vitru (VTRU) said Crescera Growth Capital has agreed to acquire a stake of about 10.6% in the company through a total investment of $300 million Brazilian reais ($56 million). Vitru was slipping past 1% recently.

D-MARKET Electronic Services and Trading, a Turkish eCommerce platform which does business as Hepsiburada (HEPS), reported a Q2 loss of 1.74 Turkish lira ($0.09) per share. In the prior year period, the company posted a loss of 1.48 Turkish Lira per share. Hepsiburada was recently up more than 1%.

Smart Share Global (EM) said it has authorized a 12-month extension to its current share buyback program through Sept. 27, 2023. Shares of the company were marginally declining recently.

