Consumer Sector Update for 09/28/2021: GOGO, UNFI, F, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.30% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.91% lower in recent trading.

Gogo (GOGO) was rallying past 12% after the company raised its financial growth targets due to the increased demand for connectivity in private air travel. Revenue is now expected to increase at a compound annual rate of 15% over the period from 2020 to 2025, the company said, compared with a previous target of at least 10%.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was more than 4% higher as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, up from $1.06 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $0.80.

Ford Motor (F) was more than 3% higher after saying it plans to invest $11.4 billion with its Korean partner, SK Innovation, to build new manufacturing facilities for electric vehicles. Ford is spending around $7 billion on the projects, with SK Innovation providing the rest.

