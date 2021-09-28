Consumer Sector Update for 09/28/2021: BLD,H,F

Consumer stocks got discounted Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) dropping 1.5% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) sank 2.1%.

In company news, TopBuild (BLD) slid 3.9% after the building products company Tuesday announced plans for a $500 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2032 and using net proceeds to help fund its proposed $1 billion, all-cash acquisition of privately held Distribution International.

Hyatt Hotels (H) declined 1.3% after late Monday pricing a $1.75 million public offering of senior notes, consisting of $700 million of 1.3% fixed-rate senior notes due 2023, $300 million of floating rate senior notes due 2023 and $750 million of 1.8% fixed-rate senior notes due 2024.

Among gainers, Ford (F) rose 1.6% higher after the automaker said it would invest $11.4 billion with Korean partner SK Innovation to build new plants to make electric vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.