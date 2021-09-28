Consumer Sector Update for 09/28/2021: AMPL, BLD, H, F

Markets
Consumer stocks retreated in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) trimming earlier losses to trail by 0.9% ahead of the closing bell while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) was still down 1.8%.

In company news, Amplitude (AMPL) climbed 9.3% after the customer analytics company said it had 46.1 million class A shares and 1.1 million class B shares outstanding after completing its direct listing of stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market late Monday.

Ford (F) rose 1.5% after the automaker said it would invest $11.4 billion with Korean partner SK Innovation to build new plants to make electric vehicles.

Hyatt Hotels (H) turned narrowly higher, overcoming a midday slide that followed it pricing a $1.75 billion public offering of senior notes, consisting of $700 million of 1.3% fixed-rate senior notes due 2023, $300 million of floating rate senior notes due 2023 and $750 million of 1.8% fixed-rate senior notes due 2024.

Among decliners, TopBuild (BLD) slid 4.8% after the building products company Tuesday announced plans for a $500 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2032 and using net proceeds to help fund its proposed $1 billion, all-cash acquisition of privately held Distribution International.

