Consumer Sector Update for 09/27/2023: MLKN, COST, TGT, MAR

Consumer stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.1%.

In company news, MillerKnoll's (MLKN) shares surged almost 29% after the company said it expects fiscal 2024 adjusted per-share earnings of $1.85 to $2.15, above its prior guidance of $1.70 to $2.

Costco (COST) shares were gaining almost 2% after the warehouse club retailer reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results after Tuesday's close.

Target (TGT) said late Tuesday it was shutting nine stores in four states due to theft and safety concerns. Its shares rose 0.1%.

Marriott International (MAR) said Wednesday it's affirming its 2023 guidance and plans to add as many as 270,000 net rooms in three years, citing "robust growth" in global travel. Marriott shares added 0.7%.

