News & Insights

Markets
FFIE

Consumer Sector Update for 09/27/2023: FFIE, BGS, GSUN, XLP, XLY

September 27, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing marginally and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.4%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) was slipping past 26% amid an at-the-market offering of class A common shares totaling $90 million.

B&G Foods (BGS) was advancing 0.5% after saying it has completed its offering of $550 million of 8% senior secured notes due 2028.

Golden Sun Education Group (GSUN) has been notified that it is not in compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share for continued listing. Golden Sun Education Group was up more than 1% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FFIE
BGS
GSUN
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.