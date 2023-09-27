Consumer Sector Update for 09/27/2023: FFIE, BGS, GSUN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing marginally and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.4%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) was slipping past 26% amid an at-the-market offering of class A common shares totaling $90 million.

B&G Foods (BGS) was advancing 0.5% after saying it has completed its offering of $550 million of 8% senior secured notes due 2028.

Golden Sun Education Group (GSUN) has been notified that it is not in compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share for continued listing. Golden Sun Education Group was up more than 1% pre-bell.

