Consumer Sector Update for 09/27/2023: COST, TGT, MAR

Consumer stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.2%.

In company news, Costco (COST) shares were gaining 1.1% after the retailer reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results after Tuesday's close.

Target (TGT) said late Tuesday it was shutting nine stores in four states due to theft and safety concerns. Its shares fell 0.7%.

Marriott International (MAR) said Wednesday it's affirming its 2023 guidance and plans to add as many as 270,000 net rooms in three years, citing "robust growth" in global travel. Marriott shares rose 0.4%.

