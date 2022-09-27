Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/27/2022: INGR,CBRL,UNFI

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Ingredion (INGR) gained 3.8% after the packaged sugar and starches seller late Monday authorized a program to repurchase up to 6 million of its outstanding shares before the end of 2025. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.71 per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) rose 0.4%, giving nearly all of a more than 6% morning gain, after the restaurant chain reported non-GAAP net income of $1.57 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended July 29, down from $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.19 per share. The company is projecting a 7% to 8% increase in fiscal 23 revenue.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) fell 1.7% after the packaged foods company Tuesday reported an 8% increase in fiscal Q4 sales over year-ago levels, rising to $7.27 billion during the three months ended July 30 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus call for $7.33 billion.

