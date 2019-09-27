Consumer Sector Update for 09/27/2019: LTM,DAL,MTN,TM

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.04%

MCD -0.05%

DIS -1.07%

CVS +0.36%

KO -0.40%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower in Friday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.3% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping more than 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) LATAM Airlines (LTM) soared almost 31% after Delta Air Lines (DAL) late Thursday announced plans to buy a 20% equity stake in the Latin American air carrier as part of a broader strategic alliance. Delta will acquire 118.75 million LATAM shares through a $16-per-share tender offer, representing a 77.6% premium over Thursday's closing price. Delta also will invest another $350 million to support the new partnership and will buy four A350 Airbus jets from LATAM and pay for 10 more jets LATAM has on order over the next five years.

In other sector news:

(+) Vail Resorts (MTN) rose nearly 3% after the ski hill operator reported a fiscal Q4 net loss of $2.22 per share, expanding on a $2.07 per share net loss during the same May-to-July fiscal period last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.54 per share net loss. Revenue grew 1.7% over year-ago levels to $244.0 million, also topping the $239.90 million Street view.

(-) Toyota Motor (TM) slipped 1.6% after the Japanese automaker earlier Friday said it has increasing its stake in Subaru, spending JPY80 billion to buy another 24.3 million Subaru shares on the open market and through negotiated purchases. The deals are expected to increase Toyota's share of Subaru to at least 20% from its current 16.83% and expand the companies' 14-year partnership, including more use of Toyota's hybrid systems in Subaru vehicles and collaborating on self-driving cars.

