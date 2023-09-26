Consumer Sector Update for 09/26/2023: UNFI, FSR, MANU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.7% lower.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was shedding over 19% in value as it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $0.25 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $1.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.39.

Fisker (FSR) was climbing 5.7% after saying it plans to raise US and Europe deliveries of the Ocean sports utility vehicle to 300 a day later this year.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is modifying his takeover offer for Manchester United (MANU) to address concerns from minority investors, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. Manchester United was up more than 1% pre-bell.

