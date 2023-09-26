Consumer Sector Update for 09/26/2023: UNFI, CTAS, FSR

Consumer stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 3.8% annually in the week ended Sept. 23 after a 3.6% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, United Natural Foods (UNFI) tumbled past 26% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $0.25 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted per-share earnings of $1.27 a year earlier.

Cintas (CTAS) reported annual increases in fiscal Q1 results on Tuesday amid sales and margin gains in both of its reporting segments while the company raised its fiscal 2024 outlook. Its shares dropped 4.7%.

Fisker (FSR) was climbing almost 12% after saying it plans to raise US and Europe deliveries of its Ocean sports utility vehicle to 300 a day later this year.

