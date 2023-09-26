Consumer Sector Update for 09/26/2023: AN, UNFI, CTAS, FSR

Consumer stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 2%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Sept. 23 rose 3.8% from a year earlier after a 3.6% increase in the previous week.

In company news, UK automotive retailer Pendragon said it received an unsolicited proposal from AutoNation (AN) to buy the company for 32 pence ($0.36) a share in cash. AutoNation shares advanced 0.3%.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) tumbled 27% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $0.25 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted per-share earnings of $1.27 a year earlier.

Cintas (CTAS) reported increases in fiscal Q1 results on Tuesday amid sales and margin gains in both reporting segments, and the company raised its fiscal 2024 outlook. The shares dropped 5%.

Fisker (FSR) jumped 9.9% after the company said it plans to raise US and Europe deliveries of its Ocean sports utility vehicle to 300 a day later this year.

