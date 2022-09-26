Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/26/2022: PRPL, EL, COTY, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down about 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.7% lower recently.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) was down 2.5% after saying it has set up a special committee of independent directors to review an unsolicited and non-binding acquisition proposal from Coliseum Capital Management.

Estee Lauder (EL) and French fashion brand Balmain said they have entered into a license agreement to launch a luxury fashion brand, called Balmain Beauty, in the fall of 2024. Estee Lauder was 0.4% lower recently.

Coty (COTY) said it has extended its strategic partnership with Cruelty Free International, an organization working on ending animal testing. Coty was declining 0.4%.

