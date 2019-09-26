Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/26/2019: BYND, RAD, CAG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.41%

MCD: +0.42%

DIS: +0.35%

CVS: +0.26%

KO: +0.30%

Consumer giants were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Beyond Meat (BYND), which was more than 16% higher after McDonald's (MCD) announced a 12-week test period for a new plant-based burger in 28 southwestern Ontario branches starting Sept. 30. The burger is called PLT, standing for plant, lettuce and tomato, and will use a Beyond Meat plant-based patty created by McDonald's.

(+) Rite Aid (RAD) was up more than 9% as it booked fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share, swinging from an adjusted loss of $0.15 in the comparable period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.08 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) ConAgra Brands (CAG) was gaining almost 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, down from $0.47 a year ago but beating the estimate of $0.38 a share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

