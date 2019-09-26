Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 09/26/2019: BIDU,BYND,PIR

Consumer stocks were moving in opposite directions this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.4% in recent trade while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking more than 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Baidu (BIDU) was ahead more than 1% after the Chinese e-commerce company launched a trial of its Apollo Robotaxi service in Changsha in Hunan province, starting with a batch of 45 self-driving taxis jointly developed with Chinese carmaker FAW Group.

In other sector news:

(+) Beyond Meat (BYND), which was more than 16% higher after McDonald's (MCD) announced a 12-week test period for a new plant-based burger at 28 branches in southwestern Ontario beginning Sept. 30. The PLT burger - standing for plant, lettuce and tomato - will use a Beyond Meat plant-based patty created by McDonald's.

(-) Pier 1 Imports (PIR) dropped almost 9% after the retailer late Wednesday reported a Q2 net loss of $24.29 per share in fiscal Q2, expanding on a $12.68 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $15.88 per share net loss. Revenue fell 14% from the year-ago period to $304.6 million, also trailing the $315.2 million analyst mean.

