Consumer Sector Update for 09/25/2023: TSN, LBTYA, TBLA

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, Tyson Foods (TSN), Perdue Farms and their respective cleaning contractors are being investigated by the US Department of Labor for the alleged use of child labor at their slaughterhouses, according to multiple media reports over the weekend. Tyson Foods shares were down 1.3%.

Liberty Global (LBTYA) shares fell 4.8% following the disclosure that Chief Financial Officer Charles Bracken sold 52,577 shares last week.

Taboola.com (TBLA) shares were up 1.1% after Benchmark analysts initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a $6 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.