DNUT

Consumer Sector Update for 09/25/2023: DNUT, NIO, BKNG, XLP, XLY

September 25, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

Consumer stocks were trending lower pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) unchanged and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1%.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) said it promoted Josh Charlesworth to chief executive officer and president, effective Jan. 1. Krispy Kreme was down 0.4% in recent premarket activity.

Nio (NIO) is considering raising about $3 billion from investors as the Chinese electric vehicle maker continues to post losses, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Nio was down more than 4% pre-bell Monday.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) stock was 0.6% lower after the company said it plans to appeal the European Commission's decision to block its acquisition of Etraveli Group from CVC Capital Partners.

