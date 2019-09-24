Consumer Sector Update for 09/24/2019: NBEV,KMX,NIO

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.56%

MCD +0.54%

DIS -0.68%

CVS -0.84%

KO -0.06%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in recent trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling 1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) New Age Beverages (NBEV) rose 16% on Tuesday after the health-drink company said the Japanese Narcotics Control Division and the Japanese Ministry of Health will allow it to sell products containing cannabidiol in that country.

In other sector news:

(+) CarMax (KMX) turned fractionally higher after it reported improved fiscal Q2 financial results. Net income rose to $1.40 per share during the three months ended August 31 from $1.24 per share during the same period last year, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Revenue rose to $5.20 billion from $4.77 billion last year, also exceeding the $5.06 billion Street view.

(-) Nio (NIO) tumbled over 24% after the Chinese electric vehicle-maker saw its Q2 net loss widen to RMB3.11 per American depositary share, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a RMB1.29 per ADS loss. Separately, the company said it has secured $200 million in new funding through the issue of convertible securities in addition to disclosing plans to trim around 2,100 jobs.

