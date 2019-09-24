Consumer Sector Update for 09/24/2019: DIS,NBEV,KMX,NIO

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.73%

MCD +0.27%

DIS -0.37%

CVS -0.65%

KO +0.33%

Consumer stocks ended mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.2% while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 fell 1.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Disney (DIS) was narrowly lower after a federal judge approved a US Department of Justice settlement proposal allowing the entertainment conglomerate to resolve antitrust concerns by selling the regional sports networks it acquired as part of its 21st Century Fox, according to Bloomberg.

In other sector news:

(+) New Age Beverages (NBEV) rose 18% on Tuesday after the health-drink company said the Japanese Narcotics Control Division and the Japanese Ministry of Health will allow it to sell products containing cannabidiol in that country.

(-) CarMax (KMX) fell after it reported improved fiscal Q2 financial results. Net income rose to $1.40 per share during the three months ended August 31 from $1.24 per share during the same period last year, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Revenue rose to $5.20 billion from $4.77 billion last year, also exceeding the $5.06 billion Street view.

