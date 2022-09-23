Consumer Sector Update for 09/23/2022: FUBO,SBEV,YETI,EBET

Consumer stocks were ending lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 2.6%.

In company news, FuboTV's (FUBO) rose 7% on Friday after a Wedbush upgrade to outperform from neutral, with the brokerage saying in a research note that the recent slide in the media company's share price makes for a "compelling entry point" for investors.

Among decliners, Yeti Holdings (YETI) fell 4.1% after the outdoor equipment company Friday began the search for a new chief financial officer to succeed Paul Carbone, who will step down Oct. 28 and relocate to Boston as he seeks a business opportunity allowing him to be closer to his family.

EBET (EBET) was sinking 7%, reversing an early gain of more than 11%, after the online gambling company Friday announced an exclusive sportsbook and casino wagering agreement with Metagames Marketing, providing EBET with media placements on television, radio and movie theaters with the potential to reach as many as 138 million people in 11 Latin American countries in exchange for an unspecified share of its sportsbook and casino games net revenues.

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) slumped nearly 31% after the flavored tequila bottler Friday priced a $3.1 million public offering of 2 million shares at $1.55 each, or 20.1% under its last closing price.

